2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Monohybrid Cross
31PRACTICE PROBLEM
White-furred rabbits are dominant over brown-furred rabbits. If we cross the true-breeding rabbits with different traits, what is the probability of producing white-furred rabbits?
A
50%
B
75%
C
25%
D
100%