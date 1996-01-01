2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Monohybrid Cross
30PRACTICE PROBLEM
When Mendel crossed true breeding yellow and green pea plants, what made him conclude that the green variant is the recessive trait?
He observed it in a few peas in the F1 progeny
It became the dominating trait in the F1 progeny
The trait was not observed both in F1 and F2 progeny
It showed up only in the F2 progeny