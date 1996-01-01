20. Quantitative Genetics
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
Grain color in wheat depends upon the additive action of the two genes. Identify the ratio of the F2 generation when wheat with red grain was crossed to wheat with white grain.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3 : 1
B
1 : 2 : 1
C
9 : 3 : 3 : 1
D
1 : 4 : 6 : 4 : 1