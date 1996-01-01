17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination
Induced Mutations
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Radiation can cause mutations in the genome in various ways. Which of the following is considered a chromosomal mutation which may be caused by radiation energy?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Point mutation
B
Synonymous mutation
C
Nonsynonymous mutation
D
Duplication