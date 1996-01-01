14. Genetic Control of Development
Early Developmental Steps
14. Genetic Control of Development Early Developmental Steps
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
HOX genes are a family of genes that play a crucial role in the development of embryos in many animals, including humans. These genes encode transcription factors, which are proteins that regulate the expression of other genes by binding to DNA. Which of the following types of developmental abnormalities are most commonly caused by HOX gene mutations?
HOX genes are a family of genes that play a crucial role in the development of embryos in many animals, including humans. These genes encode transcription factors, which are proteins that regulate the expression of other genes by binding to DNA. Which of the following types of developmental abnormalities are most commonly caused by HOX gene mutations?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Skeletal abnormalities
B
Visual impairment
C
Sexual abnormalities
D
Hearing loss