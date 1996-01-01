18. Molecular Genetic Tools
Methods for Analyzing DNA
18. Molecular Genetic Tools Methods for Analyzing DNA
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
In calculating the Paternity Index (PI) for a gene tested, what PI value implies that there is no information on the contribution of the non-maternal allele?
In calculating the Paternity Index (PI) for a gene tested, what PI value implies that there is no information on the contribution of the non-maternal allele?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Less than 1
B
Greater than 1
C
Exactly 1
D
Zero