17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination
DNA Repair
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
The purpose of mismatch repair, which takes place immediately following the creation of new DNA, is to remove and replace mispaired bases that were not fixed during proofreading. What is the role of DNA ligase in mismatch repair?
Binds to the mispaired base.
Chop out the incorrect nucleotide.
Replaces the missing section with the correct nucleotides.
Seals the gap created by the removal of the incorrect nucleotide.