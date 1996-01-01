20. Quantitative Genetics
Heritability
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
For various traits, concordance values have been identified in human monozygotic (MZ) and dizygotic (DZ) twin pairs of the same sex raised together. What do these values indicate regarding the traits?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Higher concordance values in MZ twins compared to DZ twins suggest a significant genetic contribution to the traits.
B
Similar concordance values in MZ and DZ twins indicate no influence of environmental factors on the traits.
C
Concordance values provide no insight into the heritability of the traits.
D
Concordance values remain the same for each trait and population being examined.