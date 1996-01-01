13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes
Overview of Eukaryotic Gene Regulation
47PRACTICE PROBLEM
The cytoplasmic polyadenylation element binding protein (CBEP) is an RBP that recruits proteins to regulate gene expression. One of these proteins is called Maskin. How does Maskin help the CBEP and CPE in maintaining post-transcriptional regulation in eukaryotic cells?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It shortens the poly(A) tail.
B
It digests the ribosome.
C
It binds to the cap-binding protein.
D
It inserts a premature stop codon in the sequence.