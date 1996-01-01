17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination
Types of Mutations
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following types of mutation alters the physical and chemical properties of the beta-globin protein, leading to the formation of an abnormal hemoglobin molecule?
A
Addition of a base
B
Deletion of a base
C
Substitution of a base
D
Deamination of a base