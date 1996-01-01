17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination
Types of Mutations
17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination Types of Mutations
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following is a potential limitation of using mouse models to investigate human hereditary disease by producing mutations of the mouse homologs of human genes with precise nucleotide targeting methods?
Which of the following is a potential limitation of using mouse models to investigate human hereditary disease by producing mutations of the mouse homologs of human genes with precise nucleotide targeting methods?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Mouse genes are completely unrelated to human disease processes.
B
Mouse genes are structurally different from human genes and cannot be mutated using the same methods.
C
The methods used to induce mutations are not too precise and may result in unintended consequences.
D
Despite homologies, the differences between mouse and human biology may limit the translational value of mouse models in studying human disease processes.