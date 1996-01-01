21. Population Genetics
Hardy Weinberg
28PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a population of fish, genotypes AA, Aa, and aa have relative fitness values of 0.72, 0.36, and 1.00, respectively. Based on this information, which genotype has the greatest reproductive success?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
AA
B
Aa
C
aa
D
They all have equal reproductive success