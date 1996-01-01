2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Monohybrid Cross
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
If the F1 progeny from a true breeding cross (of different phenotypes) is crossed with another homozygous recessive true breeding plant, what is the resulting phenotypic ratio?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1:3
B
1:1
C
3:1
D
0:4