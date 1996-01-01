9. Mitosis and Meiosis
Mitosis
Mitosis is a process of cell division that occurs in eukaryotic cells and is essential for growth, repair, and reproduction. The four phases of mitosis are prophase, metaphase, anaphase, and telophase. During metaphase, the replicated chromosomes become aligned at the equatorial plane of the cell, also known as:
Metaphase plate
Cell plate
Phragmoplast
All of the above