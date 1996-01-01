18. Molecular Genetic Tools
Methods for Analyzing DNA
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following terms refers to the sharing of a segment of DNA between two or more individuals that is inherited from a common ancestor without any intervening recombination events?
A
Descent with modification
B
Identity by descent
C
Phylogeny
D
Modern synthesis