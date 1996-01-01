2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
What will be the ratio of offspring in a cross between two heterozygous pink flowered plants, if the gene for red flower color (R) is incompletely dominant over the gene for white flower color (r)?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3 red: 1 white
B
2 red: 1 pink: 1 white
C
1 red: 3 pink
D
1 red: 2 pink: 1 white