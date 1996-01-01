19. Cancer Genetics
Cancer Mutations
PRACTICE PROBLEM
Radiation therapy can kill cancer cells or slow their growth by destroying their DNA. Which of the following statements regarding radiation therapy is true?
A
It can instantly destroy cancer cells.
B
It can only slow down the growth of cancer cells.
C
It cannot affect nearby healthy cells.
D
It can also affect nearby healthy cells.