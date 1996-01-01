DNA as the Genetic Material Practice Problems
To show that DNA is the hereditary material, Alfred Hershey and Martha Chase conducted experiments on the _____________ virus containing protein and DNA, but not RNA that attacks the common bacterium Escherichia coli by utilizing ______________ components.
To demonstrate that DNA is the genetic material, Hershey and Chase conducted experiments using the bacteria E. coli and bacteriophage T2. Which of the following assertions accurately reflects the outcome of their experiment?
Avery, MacLeod, and McCarty's experiment by injecting mice with heat-inactivated bacteria and non-infectious bacteria proved that DNA is the transformation factor and the probable hereditary material. Which of the following statements regarding their experiment is incorrect?
Griffith studied Streptococcus pneumoniae in 1928 intending to develop a vaccine. Griffith cultured Streptococcus pneumoniae in the laboratory and discovered two strains, the R strain, and the S strain. These strains varied in their virulence or ability to cause disease. Griffith injected both S and R strains into mice. Based on the results of Griffith's experiments, which of the following is incorrect?
The X-ray diffraction analysis by Rosalind Franklin and Maurice Wilkins demonstrated that:
Identify which of the following 10 bp long DNA sequences will have the highest melting temperature (Tm).
The ___________ refers to a significant increase in the absorption of UV radiation at 260 nm by denatured DNA.
What was the diameter of the double helix according to the Watson-Crick model for DNA?
Which of the following is considered an indirect proof that DNA is the genetic material in eukaryotes?
Which of the following radioactive elements was used by Hershey and Chase to make the protein coat of phage T2 radioactive in their experiment?
Which of the following radioactive elements was used by Hershey and Chase to make the DNA of phage T2 radioactive in their experiment?
Prokaryotes store their DNA in the _______, while eukaryotes house the DNA in the ________.
In the Avery, MacLeod, and McCarty Experiment, which enzyme destroyed the transforming activity of the heat killed virulent bacterial cells?
Determine which of the following outcomes in Griffith's transformation experiment is incorrect.