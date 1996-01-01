Overview of Eukaryotic Gene Regulation Practice Problems
Which of the following alters the primary RNA transcript to produce a mature, functional RNA?
Which of the following processes are the primary methods of gene regulation that activate or repress transcription?
Which of the following enzymes cuts double-stranded RNA into 21-bp to 25-bp siRNA or miRNA segments?
_______________ is a type of transcriptional regulation that lets a single gene produce multiple mRNA isoforms that can be translated into different proteins.
Which of the following disorders is caused by a mutation in the SMN1 gene, which is responsible for the production of a protein essential for the maintenance and survival of motor neurons?
A group of enzymes that catalyzes the removal of specific post-transcriptional modifications, resulting in the modulation of gene expression are called:
RNA plays a major role in the regulation of gene expression in eukaryotic cells. Which of the following statements regarding the roles of RNA in eukaryotic gene regulation is true?
Which of the following statements best describes the distinction between promoters and enhancers in gene regulation?
Which of the following types of RNA can modulate chromatin structure, and play important role in epigenetic regulation?
The level of transcription can be affected by alternative promoters in the following ways:
Which of the following consensus sequences is involved in the regulation of the β -globin gene during erythropoiesis and is located approximately 135 base pairs upstream of the transcription start site?
Which of the following is not a mechanism of Post-transcriptional gene silencing (PTGS)?
Which of the following is a silencer element that regulates gene expression during development?
Which one of the following statements accurately describes the function of insulator sequences when they bind to specific proteins?
Which of the following statements correctly pairs the role of the upstream activator sequence (UAS) with an example?
Which one of the following subunits or domains of dicer is involved in the cleavage of double-stranded RNA?
Which of the following small RNA molecules is recognized by RNA-induced silencing complex (RISC) and binds to target mRNA molecules by direct base-pairing?
Activation of Src protein kinase leads to the localization of actin mRNA to the leading edge of the cell, which is the direction the cell will migrate. Which of the following processes causes the Src protein kinase to be activated?
Which of the following is a DNA sequence variation called, SNP (pronounced as a snip) that occurs when a single nucleotide (adenine, thymine, cytosine, or guanine) in the genome sequence is altered?
If a non-coding region known as an intron is not removed during the __________ process in mRNA, translation will result in the formation of altered or non-functional proteins.
Which of the following techniques is to be used to study the effects of cis-elements on posttranscriptional gene regulation?
RNA helicases are essential for separating the self-annealed RNA molecule. They are also essential in most processes of RNA metabolism such as:
Determine which of the following characteristics is shared by an enhancer and a silencer.
Which of the following hormones promotes the transcription of the Human Metallothionein 2A gene under stress conditions?
Which of the following best describes why mRNA's position in a cell differs from the intracellular protein it encodes?
The most prevalent type of alternative splicing where exons are excluded from the mature mRNA is called:
The cytoplasmic polyadenylation element binding protein (CBEP) is an RBP that recruits proteins to regulate gene expression. One of these proteins is called Maskin. How does Maskin help the CBEP and CPE in maintaining post-transcriptional regulation in eukaryotic cells?
Nonsense-mediated decay is a process of mRNA degradation in eukaryotes that is triggered by the presence of:
All of the following are functions of processing bodies (P bodies) in mRNA regulation, except:
Which of the following methods enables cells to discriminate between normal mRNAs and those with a premature stop?
Which of the following alterations to histones can cause an increase in transcription?