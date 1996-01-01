- 1. Introduction to Genetics(0)
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance(0)
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance(0)
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage(0)
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses(0)
- 6. Chromosomal Variation(0)
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure(0)
- 8. DNA Replication(0)
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis(0)
- 10. Transcription(0)
- 11. Translation(0)
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes(0)
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes(0)
- 14. Genetic Control of Development(0)
- 15. Genomes and Genomics(0)
- 16. Transposable Elements(0)
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination(0)
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools(0)
- 19. Cancer Genetics(0)
- 20. Quantitative Genetics(0)
- 21. Population Genetics(0)
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics(0)
Overview of Eukaryotic Gene Regulation: Videos & Practice Problems
Overview of Eukaryotic Gene Regulation Practice Problems
Activation of Src protein kinase leads to the localization of actin mRNA to the leading edge of the cell, which is the direction the cell will migrate. Which of the following processes causes the Src protein kinase to be activated?
Which of the following is a DNA sequence variation called, SNP (pronounced as a snip) that occurs when a single nucleotide (adenine, thymine, cytosine, or guanine) in the genome sequence is altered?
If a non-coding region known as an intron is not removed during the __________ process in mRNA, translation will result in the formation of altered or non-functional proteins.
Which of the following techniques is to be used to study the effects of cis-elements on posttranscriptional gene regulation?
RNA helicases are essential for separating the self-annealed RNA molecule. They are also essential in most processes of RNA metabolism such as:
Determine which of the following characteristics is shared by an enhancer and a silencer.
Which of the following hormones promotes the transcription of the Human Metallothionein 2A gene under stress conditions?
Which of the following best describes why mRNA's position in a cell differs from the intracellular protein it encodes?
The most prevalent type of alternative splicing where exons are excluded from the mature mRNA is called:
The cytoplasmic polyadenylation element binding protein (CBEP) is an RBP that recruits proteins to regulate gene expression. One of these proteins is called Maskin. How does Maskin help the CBEP and CPE in maintaining post-transcriptional regulation in eukaryotic cells?
Nonsense-mediated decay is a process of mRNA degradation in eukaryotes that is triggered by the presence of:
All of the following are functions of processing bodies (P bodies) in mRNA regulation, except:
Which of the following methods enables cells to discriminate between normal mRNAs and those with a premature stop?
Which of the following alterations to histones can cause an increase in transcription?