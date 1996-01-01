History of Genetics Practice Problems
Which of the following model organism was primarily used by Mendel to investigate the patterns of inheritance?
The theory which states that organisms were derived from the substances found in the sex cells is referred to as:
Who was the scientist that studied organismal variation and heredity of traits within the framework of evolutionary theory:
Who was the scientist that discovered the structure of the cell through the use of a microscope:
Who was the scientist that discovered the structure of DNA through X-ray crystallography:
The _______ is the evolutionary process that believes the possession of favored traits can determine the survival and reproductive success of certain organisms.
What is the earliest method of using genetics to achieve the desired phenotypic traits?