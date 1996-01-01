- 1. Introduction to Genetics(0)
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance(0)
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance(0)
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage(0)
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses(0)
- 6. Chromosomal Variation(0)
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure(0)
- 8. DNA Replication(0)
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis(0)
- 10. Transcription(0)
- 11. Translation(0)
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes(0)
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes(0)
- 14. Genetic Control of Development(0)
- 15. Genomes and Genomics(0)
- 16. Transposable Elements(0)
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination(0)
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools(0)
- 19. Cancer Genetics(0)
- 20. Quantitative Genetics(0)
- 21. Population Genetics(0)
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics(0)
Genetic Cloning: Videos & Practice Problems
Genetic Cloning Practice Problems
Homologous recombinant transgenic mice are usually created using embryonic stem (ES) cells whereas homologous recombinant yeast is typically created through a process known as gene targeting. Which of the following statements best describes the difference between these processes?
We need to calculate the minimum length of a primer for amplifying a specific gene in the pea (Pisum sativum) plant, assuming a desired melting temperature of 60°C, a GC content of 50%, and an equal frequency of all bases in the plant's genome, which is about 4.45 billion base pairs. Which of the following formulas to calculate the minimum primer length is correct?
Which of the following choices provides the estimated number of AT base pairs in the human genome, assuming the length of the human genome is 6.4 x 109 base pairs with an average GC content of 40%?
How many fragments would be predicted to be generated by the complete digestion of the human genome with Sau3A, BamHI, EcoRI, and NotI enzymes combined?
Which gene in a pUC18 plasmid is responsible for the selection of bacterial colonies transformed with a pUC18 plasmid?
Paul Berg, a biochemist at Stanford, was one of the first to develop recombinant DNA technology. In his experimental design in 1974, Paul Berg cleaved (cut into fragments) the monkey virus SV40. He then cleaved the double helix of another virus; an antibacterial agent known as bacteriophage lambda. In the third step, he fastened DNA from the SV40 to DNA from the bacteriophage lambda. The final step involved placing the mutant genetic material into a laboratory strain of the E. coli bacterium. However, Berg did not complete his final step due to:
The disadvantages in using bacterial hosts to synthesize eukaryotic proteins is that:
A probe is a single-stranded DNA or RNA sequence used to search for its complementary sequence in a sample genome. Which of the following is exactly complementary to the gene of interest?
PCR is a method used to amplify DNA. If the number of double-stranded DNA pieces is doubled in each cycle, how many copies of the DNA sample are produced from one DNA template molecule in the PCR technique after 18 cycles?
A palindromic recognition sequence for a restriction enzyme is a sequence of nucleotides that is the same when read in either direction. Which of the following sequences is a palindromic sequence?
Direct gene transfer is a method of introducing recombinant DNA into the host cells. Which of the following methods is not an example of direct gene transfer?
A rare cutter enzyme is a restriction enzyme with a recognition sequence that occurs rarely in the genome. Which of the following statement is true regarding rare cutter enzymes?
A cloning vector is a genome that can accept the target DNA and increase the number of copies through its autonomous replication. Which of the following statements is false regarding BAC and YAC?
Once the transgenic DNA enters the nucleus, how can it be incorporated into the host's genome?
Restriction enzymes are proteins that cleave phosphodiester bonds of DNA molecules at specific sites called palindromic sequences. Which of the following statements about restriction enzymes is correct?
_________ is a technique used to explore gene function by removing a gene from an organism's DNA.
Which of the following is a vector that contains the F1 origin of replication of the F1 phage, and can be replicated in a cell like a plasmid?
What will the total number of cleavage sites in 38,400 bp long DNA which is digested by the enzyme AluI. The recognition sequence for AluI is AGCT. (Assume that all four nucleotides are present in equal proportions).
______________ is the molecule glue that is used in the cloning experiment to join two fragments of DNA to seal the gaps between them.
Plants generated by introducing foreign DNA into a plant cell and then regenerating another plant from that cell are called:
A 1500-bp cloned DNA segment was recovered from a vector, and its restriction map must be constructed in order to characterize this cloned segment. The cloned segment was digested with two restriction enzymes and then electrophoresed on agarose gel. The band sizes observed on the gel are as follows: Enzyme A: 450 bp, 1050 bp; Enzyme B: 200 bp, 1300 bp; Enzymes A and B: 200 bp, 250 bp, 1050 bp. Using this information, create a restriction map and then calculate the distance between the cutting sites of enzymes A and B (in bp) on the cloned DNA segment.
Which of the following terms is used to describe the phenomenon of non-specific amplification in multiplex PCR?