Which of the following is not a component of a nucleotide?
7. DNA and Chromosome Structure
DNA Structure
Chargoff's rules states that which nucleotide pairings occurred?
Which of the following is NOT true regarding the structure of the DNA double helix?
How do we know that G pairs with C and that A pairs with T as complementary base pairs are formed?
How was it determined that the structure of DNA is a double helix with the two strands held together by hydrogen bonds formed between complementary nitrogenous bases?
Most center around DNA and RNA and their role of serving as the genetic material. Write a short essay that contrasts these molecules, including a comparison of advantages conferred by their structure that each of them has over the other in serving in this role.
One strand of a fragment of duplex DNA has the sequence 5'-ATCGACCTGATC-3'.
What term is used to describe the polarity of two DNA strands in a duplex?
One strand of a fragment of duplex DNA has the sequence 5'-ATCGACCTGATC-3'.
What term is used to describe the pattern of base pairing between one DNA strand and its partner in a duplex?
One strand of a fragment of duplex DNA has the sequence 5'-ATCGACCTGATC-3'.
Is the bond in part (f) a covalent or a noncovalent bond?
One strand of a fragment of duplex DNA has the sequence 5'-ATCGACCTGATC-3'.
Identify the bond that joins one strand of a DNA duplex to the other strand.
One strand of a fragment of duplex DNA has the sequence 5'-ATCGACCTGATC-3'.
What enzymes catalyze the reaction in part (d)?
One strand of a fragment of duplex DNA has the sequence 5'-ATCGACCTGATC-3'.
Which chemical groups of nucleotides react to form the bond in part (b)?
One strand of a fragment of duplex DNA has the sequence 5'-ATCGACCTGATC-3'.
Is the bond in part (b) a covalent or a noncovalent bond?
One strand of a fragment of duplex DNA has the sequence 5'-ATCGACCTGATC-3'.
What is the name of the bond that joins one nucleotide to another in the DNA strand?
One strand of a fragment of duplex DNA has the sequence 5'-ATCGACCTGATC-3'.
What is the sequence of the other strand in the duplex?