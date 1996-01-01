Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements about RNA is false?
True or False:RNA predated DNA as the main genetic material during the early world.
Which of the following is not a difference between DNA and RNA?
List three main differences between DNA and RNA.
What are the three major types of RNA molecules? How is each related to the concept of information flow?
During gel electrophoresis, DNA molecules can easily be separated according to size because all DNA molecules have the same charge-to-mass ratio and the same shape (long rod). Would you expect RNA molecules to behave in the same manner as DNA during gel electrophoresis? Why or why not?