A woman expressing a dominant phenotype is heterozygous (Dd) for the gene.
What is the probability that the dominant allele carried by the woman will be inherited by a grandchild?
Three independently assorting genes (A, B, and C) are known to control the following biochemical pathway that provides the basis for flower color in a hypothetical plant:
Three homozygous recessive mutations are also known, each of which interrupts a different one of these steps. Determine the phenotypic results in the F1 and F2 generations resulting from the P1 crosses of true-breeding plants listed here:
colorless (aaBBCC) × green (AABBcc)
yellow (AAbbCC) × green (AABBcc)
speckled (AABBCC) × yellow (AAbbCC)
An organism having the genotype AaBbCcDdEe is self-fertilized. Assuming the five genes assort independently, determine the following proportions:
Progeny that are expected to have a genotype identical to that of the parent.
