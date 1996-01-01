Why are changes in nucleosome spacing important in changing gene expression?
13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes
Epigenetics, Chromatin Modifications, and Regulation
Present an overview of the manner in which chromatin can be remodeled. Describe the manner in which these remodeling processes influence transcription.
What are the similarities and differences in the two types of ncRNAs involved in epigenetic control of gene expression?
Chromatin remodeling by the SWI/SNF complex requires hydrolysis of ATP. What purpose does this serve?
The term heterochromatin refers to heavily condensed regions of chromosomes that are largely devoid of genes. Since few genes exist there, these regions almost never decondense for transcription. At what point during the cell cycle would you expect to observe the decondensation of heterochromatic regions? Why?
How do microRNAs regulate epigenetic mechanisms during development?
What are the functions of lncRNAs in epigenetic regulation? Describe each in detail.
What are the different chromatin classifications, and what is their relationship to gene expression?
What is the histone code?
Define epigenetics, and provide examples illustrating your definition.
What are the differences and similarities among the three classes of monoallelic gene expression?
Describe the manner in which activators and repressors influence the rate of transcription initiation. How might chromatin structure be involved in such regulation?
Imprinting disorders do not involve changes in DNA sequence, but only the methylated state of the DNA. Does it seem likely that imprinting disorders could be treated by controlling the maternal environment in some way, perhaps by dietary changes?
Should fertility clinics be required by law to disclose that some assisted reproductive technologies (ARTs) can result in epigenetic diseases? How would you and your partner balance the risks of ART with the desire to have a child?
How can the role of epigenetics in cancer be reconciled with the idea that cancer is caused by the accumulation of genetic mutations in tumor-suppressor genes and proto-oncogenes?