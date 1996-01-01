Which of the following terms is associated with closed chromatin?
13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes
Epigenetics, Chromatin Modifications, and Regulation
Multiple Choice
What is the evidence that epigenetic changes are involved in cancer?451views
How do we know how methylation of promoters silences gene expression?420views
How do we know that microRNAs negatively regulate target mRNAs?571views
Write a short essay describing how epigenetic changes in cancer cells contribute to the development and maintenance of cancers.481views
What is meant by the term chromatin remodeling? Describe the importance of this process to transcription.407views
What are the major mechanisms of epigenetic genome modification?789views
What general role does acetylation of histone protein amino acids play in the transcription of eukaryotic genes?524views
Provide a definition of chromatin remodeling, and give two examples of this phenomenon.637views
What parts of the genome are reversibly methylated? How does this affect gene expression?539views
Identical twins each carry the same genome, but over time, can develop different phenotypes. How can you explain this?708views
What are the possible roles of proteins in histone modification?733views
What are the roles of the Polycomb and Trithorax complexes in eukaryotic gene regulation?526views
Provide a brief description of two different types of histone modification and how they impact transcription.666views
Describe how reversible chemical changes to DNA and histones are linked to chromatin modification.410views