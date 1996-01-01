What role do ubiquitin ligases play in the regulation of gene expression?
13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes
Overview of Eukaryotic Gene Regulation
- Textbook Question525views
- Textbook Question
Much of what we know about gene interactions in development has been learned using nematodes, yeast, flies, and bacteria. This is due, in part, to the relative ease of genetic manipulation of these well-characterized genomes. However, of great interest are gene interactions involving complex diseases in humans. Wang and White [(2011). Nature Methods 8(4):341–346] describe work using RNAi to examine the interactive proteome in mammalian cells. They mention that knockdown inefficiencies and off-target effects of introduced RNAi species are areas that need particular improvement if the methodology is to be fruitful.
Comment on how 'knockdown inefficiencies' and 'off-target effects' would influence the interpretation of results.611views
- Textbook Question
Much of what we know about gene interactions in development has been learned using nematodes, yeast, flies, and bacteria. This is due, in part, to the relative ease of genetic manipulation of these well-characterized genomes. However, of great interest are gene interactions involving complex diseases in humans. Wang and White [(2011). Nature Methods 8(4):341–346] describe work using RNAi to examine the interactive proteome in mammalian cells. They mention that knockdown inefficiencies and off-target effects of introduced RNAi species are areas that need particular improvement if the methodology is to be fruitful.
How might one use RNAi to study developmental pathways?466views
- Textbook Question
We discussed several specific cis-elements in mRNAs that regulate splicing, stability, decay, localization, and translation. However, it is likely that many other uncharacterized cis-elements exist. One way in which they may be characterized is through the use of a reporter gene such as the gene encoding the green fluorescent protein (GFP) from jellyfish. GFP emits green fluorescence when excited by blue light. Explain how one might be able to devise an assay to test for the effect of various cis-elements on posttranscriptional gene regulation using cells that transcribe a GFP mRNA with genetically inserted cis-elements.445views
- Textbook Question
Incorrectly spliced RNAs often lead to human pathologies. Scientists have examined cancer cells for splice-specific changes and found that many of the changes disrupt tumor-suppressor gene function [Xu and Lee (2003). Nucl. Acids Res. 31:5635–5643]. In general, what would be the effects of splicing changes on these RNAs and the function of tumor-suppressor gene function? How might loss of splicing specificity be associated with cancer?448views
- Textbook Question
Mutations in the low-density lipoprotein receptor (LDLR) gene are a primary cause of familial hypercholesterolemia. One such mutation is a SNP in exon 12 of the LDLR. In premenopausal women, but not in men or postmenopausal women, this SNP leads to skipping of exon 12 and production of a truncated nonfunctional protein. It is hypothesized that this SNP compromises a splice enhancer [Zhu et al. (2007). Hum Mol Genet. 16:1765–1772]. What are some possible ways in which this SNP can lead to this defect, but only in premenopausal women?800views
- Textbook QuestionThe Drosophila even-skipped (eve) gene is expressed in seven stripes in the segmentation pattern of the embryo. A sequence segment of 8 kb 5' to the transcription start site (shown as in the accompanying figure) is required to drive expression of a reporter gene (lacZ) in the same pattern as the endogenous eve gene. Remarkably, expression of most of the seven stripes appears to be specified independently, with stripe 2 expression directed by regulatory sequences in the region 1.7 kb 5' to the transcription start site. To further examine stripe 2 regulatory sequences, you create a series of constructs, each containing different fragments of the 1.7-kb region of the 5' sequence. In the lower part of the figure, the bars at left represent the sequences of DNA included in your reporter gene constructs, and the + and − signs at right indicate whether the corresponding eve-lacZ reporter gene directs stripe 2 expression in Drosophila embryos transformed through P element mediation. How would you interpret the results—that is, where do the regulatory sequences responsible for stripe 2 expression reside?813views
- Textbook Question
RNA helicases are a class of proteins that bind mRNAs and influence their secondary structures and interactions with other proteins. RNA helicases have been implicated in many steps of RNA regulation such as splicing, decay, and translation. Why might these enzymes be so ubiquitously required for RNA regulation?554views
- Textbook Question
During an examination of the genomic sequences surrounding the human β-globin gene, you discover a region of DNA that bears sequence resemblance to the glucocorticoid response element (GRE) of the human metallothionein IIA (hMTIIA) gene. Describe experiments that you would design to test
(1) whether this sequence was necessary for accurate β-globin gene expression and
(2) whether this sequence acted in the same way as the hMTIIA gene's GRE.510views
- Textbook Question
Marine stickleback fish have pelvic fins with long spines that provide protection from larger predatory fish. Some stickleback fish were trapped in lakes and have adapted to life in a different environment. Many lake populations of stickleback fish lack pelvic fins. Shapiro et al. (2004) (Nature 428:717.723) mapped the mutation associated with the loss of pelvic fins to the Pitx1 locus, a gene expressed in pelvic fins, the pituitary gland, and the jaw. However, the coding sequence of the Pitx1 gene is identical in marine and lake stickleback [Chan et al. (2010). Science 327:5963,302–305]. Moreover, when the Pitx1 coding region is deleted, the fish die with defects in the pituitary gland and the jaw, and they lack pelvic fins. Explain how a mutation near, but outside of, the coding region of Pitx1 may cause a loss of pelvic fins without pleiotropic effects on the pituitary gland and jaw.594views
- Textbook Question
The localization and translational control of actin mRNA is important for the migration of fibroblasts and is regulated by the activity of the kinase Src. Src is activated by phosphorylation when cell surface receptors bind to signaling molecules. How might this system lead to a cell migrating in a specific direction? How might the cell migrate away from repulsive signals?703views
- Open Question
Write a short essay describing which types of trans-acting proteins bind to which type of cis-regulatory element, and how these interactions influence transcription initiation.6views
- Open Question
In 1998, future Nobel laureates Andrew Fire and Craig Mello, and colleagues, published an article in Nature entitled, “Potent and specific genetic interference by double-stranded RNA in Caenorhabditis elegans.” Explain how RNAi is both “potent and specific.”14views
- Open Question
In this chapter, we focused on the regulation of gene expression in eukaryotes. At the same time, we found many opportunities to consider the methods and reasoning by which much of this information was acquired. From the explanations given in the chapter:
How do we know that transcription and translation are spatially and temporally separated in eukaryotic cells?7views
- Open Question
In this chapter, we focused on the regulation of gene expression in eukaryotes. At the same time, we found many opportunities to consider the methods and reasoning by which much of this information was acquired. From the explanations given in the chapter:
How do we know that DNA methylation is associated with transcriptionally silent genes?21views