A cross between a spicy variety of Capsicum annum pepper and a sweet (nonspicy) variety produces F 1 progeny plants that all have spicy peppers. The F 1 are crossed, and among the F 2 plants are 56 that produce spicy peppers and 20 that produce sweet peppers. Dr. Ara B. Dopsis, an expert on pepper plants, discovers a gene he designates Pun1 that he believes is responsible for spicy versus sweet flavor of peppers. Dr. Dopsis proposes that a dominant allele P produces spicy peppers and that a recessive mutant allele p results in sweet peppers.

Assuming the proposal is correct, what proportion of the spicy F 2 pepper plants do you expect will be pure-breeding? Explain your answer.