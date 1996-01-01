2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Sex-Linked Genes
- Multiple ChoiceIn cats, the calico fur pattern is due to X-linked genes. Which meiotic error could produce a gamete that, when fertilized, results in a calico male (an XXY individual)?10views
Which of the following sex chromosome pairs is caused from nondisjunction?812views5rank
Which of the following is an example of sex-limited inheritance?880views2rank
The discussion centers on extensions and modifications of Mendelian principles and ratios. In the process, we encountered many opportunities to consider how this information was acquired. On the basis of these discussions, what answers would you propose to the following fundamental questions?
For genes whose expression seems to be tied to the sex of individuals, how do we know whether a gene is X-linked in contrast to exhibiting sex-limited or sex-influenced inheritance?462views
The discussion centers on extensions and modifications of Mendelian principles and ratios. In the process, we encountered many opportunities to consider how this information was acquired. On the basis of these discussions, what answers would you propose to the following fundamental questions?
How do we know that specific genes are located on the sex-determining chromosomes rather than on autosomes?406views
In a test of his chromosome theory of heredity, Morgan crossed a female Drosophila with red eyes to a male with white eyes. The females were produced from Cross A, shown in the Figure below. Predict the offspring Morgan would have expected under his hypothesis that the gene for eye color is on the X chromosome in fruit flies.458views
In Drosophila, the map positions of genes are given in map units numbering from one end of a chromosome to the other. The X chromosome of Drosophila is 66 m.u. long. The X-linked gene for body color—with two alleles, y⁺ for gray body and y for yellow body—resides at one end of the chromosome at map position 0.0. A nearby locus for eye color, with alleles w⁺ for red eye and w for white eye, is located at map position 1.5. A third X-linked gene, controlling bristle form, with f⁺ for normal bristles and f for forked bristles, is located at map position 56.7. At each locus the wild-type allele is dominant over the mutant allele.
Explain how each of the predicted progeny classes is produced.655views
A wild-type female fruit fly with the genotype y⁺w⁺f/ywf⁺ is crossed to a male fruit fly that has yellow body, white eye, and forked bristles. Predict the frequency of each progeny phenotype class produced by this mating.498views
Do you expect any of these gene pair(s) to assort independently? Explain your reasoning.389views
In a cross involving these three X-linked genes, do you expect any gene pair(s) to show genetic linkage? Explain your reasoning.526views
In Drosophila subobscura, the presence of a recessive gene called grandchildless (gs) causes the offspring of homozygous females, but not those of homozygous males, to be sterile. Can you offer an explanation as to why females and not males are affected by the mutant gene?421views
On the Drosophila X chromosome, the dominant allele y⁺ produces gray body color and the recessive allele y produces yellow body. This gene is linked to one controlling full eye shape by a dominant allele lz⁺ and lozenge eye shape with a recessive allele lz. These genes recombine with a frequency of approximately 28%. The Lz gene is linked to gene F controlling bristle form, where the dominant phenotype is long bristles and the recessive one is forked bristles. The Lz and F genes recombine with a frequency of approximately 32%.
Can any cross reveal genetic linkage between gene Y and gene F? Why or why not?362views
Using any genotypes you choose, design two separate crosses, one to test recombination between genes Y and Lz and the second between genes Lz and F. Assume 1000 progeny are produced by each cross, and give the number of progeny in each outcome category. (In setting up your crosses, remember that Drosophila males do not undergo recombination.)469views
A woman's father has ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency (OTD), an X-linked recessive disorder producing mental deterioration if not properly treated. The woman's mother is homozygous for the wild-type allele.
What proportion of daughters produced by the woman and the man are expected to have OTD? What proportion of sons of the woman and the man are expected to have OTD?357views
Identify a male with whom the woman could produce a daughter with OTD.460views