Multiple Choice
Which enzyme is responsible for adding new RNA nucleotides during the process of transcription?
Transcription is the process of which of the following?
Only one strand of DNA is used during transcription of a gene.
If a DNA sequence is upstream of where the gene is, where is these sequence?
Why are genes for rRNA and tRNA considered to be genes even though they do not produce polypeptides?
What is a gene?
In one to two sentences each, describe the three processes that commonly modify eukaryotic pre-mRNA.
A number of experiments have demonstrated that areas of the genome that are transcriptionally inactive are also resistant to DNase I digestion. However, transcriptionally active areas are DNase I sensitive. Describe how DNase I resistance or sensitivity might indicate transcriptional activity.