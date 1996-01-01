Why doesn't polynucleotide phosphorylase (Ochoa's enzyme) synthesize RNA in vivo?
10. Transcription
Overview of Transcription
Refer to Table 13.1. Can you hypothesize why a synthetic RNA composed of a mixture of poly U poly A would not stimulate incorporation of ¹⁴C-phenylalanine into protein?
A short RNA molecule was isolated that demonstrated a hyperchromic shift, indicating secondary structure. Its sequence was determined to be
5'-AGGCGCCGACUCUACU-3'
What DNA sequence would give rise to this RNA molecule through transcription?
Define the process of transcription. Where does this process fit into the central dogma of molecular biology (DNA makes RNA makes protein)?
What observations suggested the existence of mRNA?
Answer the following questions about the accompanying diagram.
What structure is closest to E? Be specific.
Answer the following questions about the accompanying diagram.
What structure is closest to D? Be specific.
Answer the following questions about the accompanying diagram.
Which end of the molecule is closest to C?
Answer the following questions about the accompanying diagram.
What is the name of the molecule closest to C?
Answer the following questions about the accompanying diagram.
What structure is closest to B?
Answer the following questions about the accompanying diagram.
Which end of the DNA is closest to A?
Answer the following questions about the accompanying diagram.
Is the DNA nearest A the template strand or the coding strand?
Identify similarities and differences between an inducible operon and a repressible operon in terms of
The transcription-regulating DNA sequences.