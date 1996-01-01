11. Translation
Proteins
- Textbook QuestionHemoglobins from two individuals are compared by electrophoresis and by fingerprinting. Electrophoresis reveals no difference in migration, but fingerprinting shows an amino acid difference. How is this possible?507views
- Textbook Question
HbS results in anemia and resistance to malaria, whereas in those with HbA, the parasite Plasmodium falciparum is able to invade red blood cells and cause malaria. Predict whether those with HbC are likely to be anemic and whether they would be resistant to malaria.759views
- Textbook Question
Several amino acid substitutions in the α and β chains of human hemoglobin are shown in the following table.
Using the code table, determine how many of them can occur as a result of a single-nucleotide change.688views
- Textbook Question
Define and compare the four levels of protein organization.702views
- Textbook Question
What are the two common types of protein secondary structure, and how do they differ?769views
- Textbook Question
How do covalent disulfide bonds, hydrogen bonds with water, and hydrophobic interactions all contribute to a protein's tertiary structure?762views
- Textbook Question
List as many different categories of protein functions as you can. Wherever possible, give an example of each category.629views
- Textbook Question
Why are misfolded proteins a potential problem for the eukaryotic cell, and how do cells combat the accumulation of misfolded proteins?591views
- Textbook Question
How does an enzyme function? Why are enzymes essential for living organisms on Earth?599views
- Textbook Question
Exon shuffling is a proposal that relates exons in DNA to the repositioning of functional domains in proteins. What evidence exists in support of exon shuffling?862views