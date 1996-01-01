What is the role of codons UAA, UGA, and UAG in translation? What events occur when one of these codons appears at the A site of the ribosome?
11. Translation
The Genetic Code
How many different proteins, each with a unique amino acid sequence, can be constructed that have a length of five amino acids?
Predict the amino acid sequence produced during translation by the following short hypothetical mRNA sequences (note that the second sequence was formed from the first by a deletion of only one nucleotide):
Sequence 1: 5'-AUGCCGGAUUAUAGUUGA-3'
Sequence 2: 5'-AUGCCGGAUUAAGUUGA-3'
What type of mutation gave rise to sequence 2?
Third-base wobble allows some tRNAs to recognize more than one mRNA codon. Based on this chapter's discussion of wobble, what is the minimal number of tRNA molecules necessary to recognize the following amino acids?
Lysine
Third-base wobble allows some tRNAs to recognize more than one mRNA codon. Based on this chapter's discussion of wobble, what is the minimal number of tRNA molecules necessary to recognize the following amino acids?
Isoleucine
Third-base wobble allows some tRNAs to recognize more than one mRNA codon. Based on this chapter's discussion of wobble, what is the minimal number of tRNA molecules necessary to recognize the following amino acids?
Arginine
Third-base wobble allows some tRNAs to recognize more than one mRNA codon. Based on this chapter's discussion of wobble, what is the minimal number of tRNA molecules necessary to recognize the following amino acids?
Leucine
A short RNA molecule was isolated that demonstrated a hyperchromic shift, indicating secondary structure. Its sequence was determined to be
5'-AGGCGCCGACUCUACU-3'
If the molecule were a tRNA fragment containing a CGA anticodon, what would the corresponding codon be?
The genetic code contains 61 codons to specify the 20 common amino acids. Many organisms carry fewer than 61 different tRNA genes in their genomes. These genomes take advantage of isoaccepting tRNAs and the rules governing third-base wobble to encode fewer than 61 tRNA genes. Use these rules to calculate the minimal number of tRNA genes required to specify all 20 of the common amino acids.
Shown here is a hypothetical viral mRNA sequence:
5'-AUGCAUACCUAUGAGACCCUUGGA-3'
Assuming that it could arise from overlapping genes, how many different polypeptide sequences can be produced? What are the sequences?
Most proteins have more leucine than histidine residues, but more histidine than tryptophan residues. Correlate the number of codons for these three amino acids with this information.
In an experiment to decipher the genetic code, a poly-AC mRNA (ACACACAC...) is synthesized. What pattern of amino acids would appear if this sequence were to be translated by a mechanism that reads the genetic code as
A quadruplet with overlaps?
In an experiment to decipher the genetic code, a poly-AC mRNA (ACACACAC...) is synthesized. What pattern of amino acids would appear if this sequence were to be translated by a mechanism that reads the genetic code as
A triplet with overlaps?
In an experiment to decipher the genetic code, a poly-AC mRNA (ACACACAC...) is synthesized. What pattern of amino acids would appear if this sequence were to be translated by a mechanism that reads the genetic code as
A triplet without overlaps?
In an experiment to decipher the genetic code, a poly-AC mRNA (ACACACAC...) is synthesized. What pattern of amino acids would appear if this sequence were to be translated by a mechanism that reads the genetic code as
A doublet with overlaps?