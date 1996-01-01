Why did geneticists believe, even before direct experimental evidence was obtained, that the genetic code would turn out to be composed of triplet sequences and be nonoverlapping? Experimentally, how were these suppositions shown to be correct?
11. Translation
The Genetic Code
In the experiments that deciphered the genetic code, many different synthetic mRNA sequences were tested.
Predict the results of experiments examining GCUA repeats.564views
Predict the results of experiments examining GCUA repeats.
What result was obtained for synthetic mRNAs containing AG repeats, that is, AGAGAGAG...?528views
What result was obtained for synthetic mRNAs containing AG repeats, that is, AGAGAGAG...?
What was the result of studies of synthetic mRNAs composed exclusively of cytosine?655views
What was the result of studies of synthetic mRNAs composed exclusively of cytosine?
Describe how the codon for phenylalanine was identified.463views
Write a short essay that summarizes the key properties of the genetic code and the process by which RNA is transcribed on a DNA template.471views
Several lines of experimental evidence pointed to a triplet genetic code. Identify three pieces of information that supported the triplet hypothesis of genetic code structure.482views
Assuming the genetic code is a triplet, what effect would the addition or loss of two nucleotides have on the reading frame? The addition or loss of three, six, or nine nucleotides?889views
The mRNA formed from the repeating tetranucleotide UUAC incorporates only three amino acids, but the use of UAUC incorporates four amino acids. Why?664views
A portion of a DNA template strand has the base sequence
5′-...ACGCGATGCGTGATGTATAGAGCT...-3′
Which is the third amino acid added to the polypeptide chain?627views
Which is the third amino acid added to the polypeptide chain?
5′-...ACGCGATGCGTGATGTATAGAGCT...-3′
Identify the sequence and polarity of the mRNA transcribed from this fragmentary template-strand sequence.743views
In studies using repeating copolymers, AC . . . incorporates threonine and histidine, and CAACAA . . . incorporates glutamine, asparagine, and threonine. What triplet code can definitely be assigned to threonine?706views
What are the differences between the universal code and that found in the mitochondria of some species? Given that some changes (UGA =stop→Trp) have occurred multiple independent times in evolution, can you think of any selective advantage to the mitochondrial code?714views
In a coding experiment using repeating copolymers, the following data were obtained:
AGG is known to code for arginine. Taking into account the wobble hypothesis, assign each of the four codons produced in the experiment to its correct amino acid.850views
In the triplet binding technique, radioactivity remains on the filter when the amino acid corresponding to the codon is labeled. Explain the rationale for this technique.468views