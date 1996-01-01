The purpose of a contractionary monetary policy is to:
A
increase aggregate demand by expanding credit availability
B
lower unemployment by reducing interest rates
C
reduce inflation by decreasing the money supply
D
stimulate economic growth by increasing government spending
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the goal of contractionary monetary policy. It is primarily used to reduce inflation by decreasing the money supply in the economy.
Step 2: Recall that contractionary monetary policy typically involves actions such as increasing interest rates or selling government securities to reduce the amount of money circulating.
Step 3: Recognize that reducing the money supply leads to higher interest rates, which discourages borrowing and spending, thereby decreasing aggregate demand.
Step 4: Note that decreasing aggregate demand helps to control inflation by slowing down the economy and preventing prices from rising too quickly.
Step 5: Contrast contractionary monetary policy with expansionary policies, which aim to increase aggregate demand and stimulate growth, often by lowering interest rates or increasing the money supply.
