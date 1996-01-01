Learn the toughest concepts covered in your Macroeconomics class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.
Future Value Calculations
You invest $4,545 in Clutch Bank today earning a juicy 10% annual interest. What is the value of your investment in one year? What is the value of the investment after two years?
Using a little bit of algebra, we can rearrange the time value of money formula:FV = PV x (1 + r)n
The formula FV = PV x (1 + r)n is best used for:
You are saving up $12,000 for a luxurious European vacation two years from now. How much money would you need to invest today at Clutch Bank, earning their juicy 10% annual interest, to have enough for your vacation?
You are saving up $12,000 for a luxurious European vacation two years from now. How much money would you need to invest today at Clutch Bank, earning their juicy 10% annual interest, to have enough for your vacation? How much would you need to invest today, if instead you could only earn 6% interest?