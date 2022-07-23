Understanding the relationship between elasticity, demand, and revenue is crucial for businesses aiming to maximize their income. Revenue, defined as the total money generated from sales, can be calculated using the formula:

Total Revenue (TR) = Price (P) × Quantity (Q)

For instance, if a company sells 100 units at \$10 each, the total revenue would be:

TR = 100 × 10 = \$1,000

To analyze how changes in price affect total revenue, the total revenue test is employed. The goal is to find the optimal price point that maximizes revenue. For example, if the price is set at \$50 and the quantity demanded is 1,000 units, the total revenue would be:

TR = 50 × 1,000 = \$50,000

When the price changes, two effects come into play: the price effect and the quantity effect. The price effect refers to the change in total revenue resulting from a change in price. If the price increases, the revenue per unit sold increases, but this may lead to a decrease in the quantity demanded. Conversely, lowering the price may increase the quantity sold but decrease revenue per unit.

For example, if the price is raised from \$50 to \$60, the quantity demanded might drop from 1,000 to 800 units. The total revenue at the new price would be:

TR = 60 × 800 = \$48,000

In this scenario, total revenue decreased despite the price increase, indicating that the quantity effect outweighed the price effect. This leads to the conclusion that demand is elastic, as total revenue decreases when price increases.

Elasticity can be categorized based on how total revenue responds to price changes:

If total revenue increases when price increases, demand is inelastic.

If total revenue decreases when price increases, demand is elastic.

If total revenue remains unchanged when price changes, demand is unit elastic.

In summary, understanding the dynamics of price changes and their effects on total revenue is essential for businesses to make informed pricing decisions. By analyzing the balance between the price effect and the quantity effect, companies can determine the elasticity of demand and adjust their strategies accordingly.