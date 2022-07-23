The long run Phillips curve illustrates the relationship between unemployment and inflation when the economy operates at its potential GDP. In this context, all resources are utilized efficiently, leading to what is known as the natural rate of unemployment. This rate accounts for individuals who are temporarily unemployed due to job transitions, layoffs, or other factors, and it typically hovers around 4%. Even at potential GDP, some level of unemployment persists, reflecting the natural dynamics of the labor market.

In the long run, the Phillips curve diverges from its short-run counterpart. While short-run fluctuations in aggregate demand can influence both inflation and unemployment, the long run Phillips curve is vertical, indicating that the unemployment rate remains constant at the natural rate regardless of inflation levels. This means that whether inflation is low or high, the economy will stabilize at the natural rate of unemployment.

To visualize this, consider the aggregate demand and supply (ADAS) model. The long run aggregate supply curve is vertical at potential GDP, signifying that the economy can sustain a consistent unemployment rate of around 4% irrespective of varying price levels. Thus, the long run Phillips curve reflects that inflation can fluctuate, but the unemployment rate will remain fixed at the natural rate.

In summary, the long run Phillips curve emphasizes that while inflation may vary, the unemployment rate stabilizes at the natural rate when the economy is at potential GDP. This understanding is crucial for analyzing economic policies and their long-term implications on inflation and employment.