The Austrian Model is an early approach to macroeconomics associated with support for a free market system rather than extensive government planning. Developed by Austrian economists including Karl Mender and Friedrich von Hayek, it is closely tied to the business cycle, the pattern of expansions and recessions in the economy.

A central idea is Hayek’s view that when central banks lower interest rates, firms increase investment and production expands. In this framework, artificially low interest rates can push investment too far, creating an unsustainable boom. Over time, that boom turns into a recession, and the lower rates fall, the deeper the eventual downturn may be.

This helps explain why the Austrian Model is often used to connect credit conditions, excessive investment, and recession. It emphasizes that low interest rates can fuel rapid expansion in particular sectors, form asset bubbles, and then contribute to a sharp contraction when those investments prove unsustainable.