Goods can be categorized based on two key economic concepts: rivalry and excludability. Rivalry refers to whether one person's use of a good reduces its availability for others, while excludability indicates whether people can be prevented from using the good if they do not pay for it. These criteria help classify goods into four distinct types, each with unique characteristics and implications for consumption and access.

Private goods are both rival and excludable, meaning only one person can consume the good at a time, and access requires payment. A classic example is a popsicle at the beach—once eaten by one person, it cannot be consumed by another, and you must purchase it. Private goods dominate everyday transactions and are straightforward in terms of ownership and consumption.

Common resources are rival but nonexcludable. This means that while one person's use diminishes availability for others, it is difficult or impossible to prevent people from accessing the resource. Fish in the ocean exemplify common resources: catching a fish removes it from the pool available to others, but the ocean is open to all, making exclusion impractical. Such resources are vulnerable to overuse, known as the "tragedy of the commons," where overfishing or deforestation can deplete the resource.

Club goods are nonrival but excludable. Multiple people can use the good simultaneously without reducing its availability, but access is restricted to those who pay or hold membership. A private beach club fits this category, where many members can enjoy the facilities at once, but nonmembers are excluded. Digital services like streaming platforms also function as club goods, offering simultaneous use to paying subscribers.

Public goods are both nonrival and nonexcludable. Many people can use the good at the same time without diminishing its availability, and no one can be effectively excluded from using it. The public beach itself is a prime example—anyone can enjoy it freely, and one person's enjoyment does not reduce another's. Fireworks displays also illustrate public goods, as they can be viewed by many without payment or exclusion. Because private firms struggle to profit from public goods, governments often provide them to ensure availability.

Understanding these categories is essential for analyzing how different goods interact with supply and demand, as well as for designing policies that address issues like resource depletion and equitable access. The distinctions between private goods, common resources, club goods, and public goods shape economic behavior and influence market outcomes.