Products can be categorized based on two key economic criteria: rivalry in consumption and excludability. These criteria help determine whether traditional economic models apply or if unique characteristics require different analysis. Rivalry in consumption means that a product is rival if one person's use of a unit prevents others from using the same unit simultaneously. For example, an apple is rival because once eaten, it cannot be consumed by someone else. Similarly, a car is rival since if one person is driving it, others cannot drive that same car at the same time, even though passengers can share the ride. In contrast, some goods are nonrival, meaning multiple people can use them simultaneously without diminishing the benefit to others. Roads exemplify nonrival goods because many cars can drive on the same road at once without interference. Streaming services also fall into this category, as one person watching a movie does not prevent others from watching the same movie concurrently.
Excludability refers to whether individuals can be prevented from consuming a good if they do not pay for it. Most goods sold in stores are excludable since payment is required to obtain them. Movie theaters are a clear example: without a ticket, one cannot watch the movie. However, some goods are nonexcludable, meaning people can benefit from them without paying. Fireworks displays illustrate this well; even those who do not purchase tickets can enjoy the show from a distance. Public parks and libraries are other examples of nonexcludable goods, as they provide benefits accessible to all regardless of payment.
Understanding whether a product is rival or nonrival and excludable or nonexcludable allows economists to classify goods into categories that influence how they are managed and analyzed. This classification is essential for addressing challenges such as public goods provision and market failures, where traditional economic assumptions may not hold. By broadening the definition of goods to include physical objects like roads and intangible benefits like streaming services, we gain a more comprehensive framework for analyzing diverse products in the economy.