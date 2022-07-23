Understanding the distinction between stocks and bonds is crucial for any investor. Stocks represent a stake in a company, granting shareholders partial ownership. This ownership entitles them to a share of the corporation's profits, although companies typically do not distribute all profits to shareholders. Instead, they retain a portion of these profits as retained earnings, which are reinvested into the business to fund future projects and growth.

Investors can earn money from stocks in two primary ways: through dividends and capital gains. Dividends are payments made by corporations to their shareholders, representing a portion of the profits that the company decides to distribute. For instance, if a company earns a profit but chooses to retain some for reinvestment, it may still distribute a portion as dividends to reward its investors.

Capital gains occur when the value of a stock increases. For example, if an investor purchases a stock for \$5 and later sells it for \$15, the profit made from this transaction is considered a capital gain. This appreciation in stock value is a key reason why investors buy stocks, as they anticipate that the price will rise over time.

Another significant difference between stocks and bonds is the concept of a maturity date. Bonds have a specified maturity date, meaning the principal amount is repaid to the investor after a set period, along with interest earned during that time. In contrast, stocks do not have a maturity date; they are expected to remain in circulation indefinitely as long as the company continues to operate. This lack of a maturity date means that investors do not expect to receive their principal back, but rather rely on dividends and capital gains for returns on their investment.