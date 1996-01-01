Learn the toughest concepts covered in your Macroeconomics class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.
Equation of a Demand Curve
Isolating Variables in the Demand Equation
Equation of a Supply Curve
Isolating Variables in the Supply Equation
Finding Equilibrium Using Algebra
The supply and demand curves for a product are as follows:
Qd = 10560 − 80P
P = 1/40 QS + 6
What is the equilibrium price and quantity of the product?
Finding Equilibrium with Equations and a Graph