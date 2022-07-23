Understanding how to find equilibrium in a market involves using algebra to analyze demand and supply curves. The demand curve can often be represented by a linear equation, such as p = 800 - 2Q, where p is the price and Q is the quantity demanded. To graph this equation, you can select various values for Q and solve for p.

For instance, if you start with Q = 0, substituting this into the equation gives:

p = 800 - 2(0) = 800.

This indicates that at a price of \$800, the quantity demanded is 0. Plotting this point on a graph, you can visualize the relationship between price and quantity.

Next, if you choose Q = 200, the calculation becomes:

p = 800 - 2(200) = 400.

This means that at a price of \$400, the quantity demanded is 200. By plotting this point as well, you can begin to form the demand curve, which will be a straight line connecting the points you have plotted.

Continuing this process with Q = 300, you find:

p = 800 - 2(300) = 200.

This confirms that at a price of \$200, the quantity demanded is 300. By plotting these points, you can accurately depict the demand curve on your graph.

In summary, isolating variables in equations allows you to understand how changes in quantity affect price, which is essential for determining market equilibrium. The demand curve illustrates this relationship, providing a visual representation of how price and quantity interact in a market setting.