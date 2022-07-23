The aggregate expenditures model in a private open economy illustrates the relationship between spending and production, similar to a private closed economy but without government involvement. In this context, a private open economy engages in trade, investment, and consumption, while the absence of government means there are no government purchases influencing the economy.

In this model, aggregate expenditures (AE) consist of consumption (C), investment (I), and net exports (NX). The consumption function can be expressed as:

\[C = A + MPC \cdot Y\]

where A is a constant representing autonomous consumption, MPC is the marginal propensity to consume, and Y is the national income or GDP. In this scenario, consumption starts at a base level (e.g., 2) and increases with GDP at a rate determined by the MPC (e.g., 0.5). Thus, as GDP increases, consumption rises accordingly.

Investment and net exports also contribute to aggregate expenditures, leading to the equation:

\[AE = C + I + NX\]

For example, if investment is represented as 1, the total aggregate expenditures can be simplified to:

\[AE = (2 + 1) + 0.5Y = 3 + 0.5Y\]

This indicates that the intercept of the aggregate expenditures line is at 3, with a slope of 0.5, reflecting the same rate of increase as consumption.

To find macroeconomic equilibrium, we look for the point where aggregate expenditures equal GDP, represented graphically by the intersection of the aggregate expenditures line and the 45-degree line. This equilibrium occurs when total spending matches total production, such as when both aggregate expenditures and GDP are at 7, indicating a balanced economy where \$7,000,000,000 worth of goods are produced and consumed.

In summary, the private open economy model emphasizes the significance of consumption, investment, and net exports in determining aggregate expenditures, while highlighting the absence of government influence. Understanding this model is crucial for analyzing economic performance and equilibrium in a trade-involved environment.