The government plays a crucial role in promoting economic growth through various strategies aimed at enhancing productivity and fostering a conducive environment for investment. One of the primary methods is by increasing human capital, which refers to the skills, knowledge, and experience possessed by individuals. Public education is a significant investment in human capital, as it provides free schooling, making the population more educated and technically skilled. This increased education leads to a more productive workforce, directly contributing to economic growth.

In addition to education, the government can invest in public health and nutrition. Healthy citizens are more productive than those who are ill, as sickness can prevent individuals from working. Thus, investing in the health of the population is another vital aspect of enhancing human capital, ultimately leading to greater economic productivity.

Another essential factor is the establishment of property rights. Clearly defined property rights allow individuals and businesses to exercise authority over their assets, encouraging entrepreneurs and investors to make investments without fear of losing their property. In regions where property rights are not well-defined, such as in some developing countries, the risk of government corruption or instability can deter investment, hindering economic growth.

Furthermore, savings and investment are interrelated concepts that significantly impact productivity growth. Savings occur when households consume less than their current output, allowing firms to borrow these savings for investment purposes. Economic investment refers to the allocation of resources to create future output, such as building factories. The government can incentivize savings through tax benefits, such as retirement accounts, and encourage firms to invest by providing subsidies for research and development, which fosters technological advancement.

Infrastructure development is another critical area where government involvement can stimulate economic growth. By building essential infrastructure like roads and power lines, the government facilitates logistics and enhances business operations, making it easier for companies to function efficiently.

Lastly, engaging in free trade and globalization allows countries, especially low-income nations, to integrate into the global marketplace. By permitting foreign direct investment, these countries can attract capital and expertise, leading to increased production and economic growth. Overall, the government's role in investing in human capital, establishing property rights, promoting savings and investment, developing infrastructure, and facilitating free trade is vital for fostering a thriving economy.