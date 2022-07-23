The government plays a crucial role in managing the economy through fiscal policy, which involves adjusting spending and taxation to influence aggregate demand. When the economy is in a recession, characterized by real GDP falling below its potential output and rising cyclical unemployment, the government may implement expansionary fiscal policy to stimulate economic growth.

In a recession, the aggregate demand and aggregate supply (ADAS) model illustrates that the equilibrium output is below the long-run aggregate supply (LRAS), indicating that the economy is not operating at its full potential. To address this, the government can increase its spending, which directly contributes to the GDP equation. This increase in government purchases raises aggregate demand, shifting the AD curve to the right. As a result, the economy moves towards its long-run equilibrium, achieving a higher price level and increased GDP.

Additionally, the government can lower taxes to boost disposable income for consumers. This increase in disposable income leads to higher consumption, further shifting the aggregate demand curve to the right. Both strategies aim to restore the economy to its potential GDP, effectively reducing unemployment and fostering economic recovery.

In summary, through expansionary fiscal policy—either by increasing government spending or reducing taxes—the government seeks to enhance aggregate demand, thereby promoting economic growth and stabilizing the economy during periods of recession.