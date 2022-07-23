Inflation occurs when the overall price levels in an economy rise, typically due to aggregate demand increasing at a faster rate than aggregate supply. In the dynamic aggregate demand and aggregate supply (ADAS) model, this situation can be visualized through shifts in the respective curves. When total spending, represented by aggregate demand, outpaces total production, or aggregate supply, prices will inevitably rise. This imbalance is particularly evident in the short-run aggregate supply, which may not adjust as quickly as demand.
To illustrate this, consider a standard ADAS graph with the price level on the vertical axis and real GDP on the horizontal axis. Initially, the long-run aggregate supply (LRAS), short-run aggregate supply (SRAS), and aggregate demand (AD) are positioned at equilibrium. Over time, as the economy grows, these curves shift to the right, indicating an increase in potential GDP. However, if aggregate demand shifts significantly to the right while short-run aggregate supply only shifts slightly, a new equilibrium is established at a higher price level.
This scenario highlights the critical relationship between aggregate demand and supply: when aggregate demand increases substantially compared to short-run aggregate supply, inflation results. The new equilibrium reflects a higher price level, demonstrating that while GDP may rise, the cost of goods and services also escalates. Thus, the key takeaway is that a significant shift in aggregate demand relative to a smaller shift in short-run aggregate supply leads to inflationary pressures in the economy.