Economic growth is often illustrated by upward-sloping graphs of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) that feature periodic fluctuations, resembling a hilly mountain. These fluctuations are a natural part of the business cycle, which describes the regular increases and decreases in production, income, and employment within an economy. Understanding the business cycle is essential for grasping how economies expand and contract over time.
Within the business cycle, key points known as peaks and troughs mark the highest and lowest levels of economic activity, respectively. The period between a trough and a peak is called an expansion, characterized by rising production, increasing income, and growing employment. During expansions, more jobs become available, productivity improves, and wages tend to increase, reflecting overall economic growth.
Conversely, the interval from a peak down to a trough is known as a contraction. This phase involves declining production, falling income, and rising unemployment as businesses reduce output and lay off workers. Contractions are a normal and expected part of the business cycle, signaling temporary slowdowns in economic activity before the next expansion begins.
These cyclical patterns in GDP highlight the dynamic nature of economic growth, emphasizing that short-term fluctuations do not negate the long-term upward trend in an economy’s output. Recognizing the phases of the business cycle helps in analyzing economic conditions and making informed decisions related to employment, investment, and policy.