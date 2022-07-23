Overview of Supply and Demand Shifts focuses here on how non-price factors move the supply curve, versus a change in price that causes only a movement along supply. A higher price does not create a new curve; it changes quantity supplied on the existing curve. True supply shifts occur when production conditions change, so the whole curve moves right for an increase in supply or left for a decrease in supply.

A useful way to organize supply shifters is with NESTS and SITE. NESTS groups directly proportional factors: favorable nature events, producer expectations that lead firms to hire new workers, higher subsidies, better technology, and a greater number of suppliers all increase supply. SITE groups inversely proportional factors: a higher price of a substitute in production, higher input prices, higher taxes, and producer expectations of a future price increase when firms put output into storage all decrease current supply.

The main skill is identifying whether the event changes production incentives or only market price. If firms face lower costs or better production conditions, supply rises. If firms face higher costs or hold goods back for later sale, current supply falls.