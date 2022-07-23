In exploring the concept of the tragedy of the commons, we delve into the dynamics of common resources, which are characterized as rivalrous and non-excludable. A prime example of this is the fish in the ocean; when one person catches a fish, that specific fish can no longer be caught by another, illustrating the rival nature of the resource. However, since no one can be prevented from fishing, the resource becomes non-excludable, leading to potential overuse and depletion over time.

The narrative unfolds through a five-act play titled "Mac Death," which serves as a poignant illustration of this economic principle. In the first act, we meet Johnny Clutch, a shepherd who arrives in a small town, drawn by the promise of lush grazing land for his two sheep. As Johnny's sheep thrive, he begins to profit from the high-quality wool they produce, showcasing the initial benefits of utilizing a common resource.

As the story progresses, more shepherds flock to the town, attracted by Johnny's success. This influx of new sheep leads to overgrazing, depicted in the fourth act, where the once fertile fields become barren due to excessive consumption. The culmination of this tragedy occurs in the fifth act, where the sheep die, symbolizing the dire consequences of overexploitation of common resources.

The moral of the story highlights the externalities associated with common resources. Each shepherd's individual benefit from grazing contributes to a collective cost—the depletion of the grazing land. This situation arises from the absence of clearly defined property rights. If Johnny owned the land, he would have a vested interest in sustainable grazing practices, ensuring the longevity of the resource. Alternatively, if a landlord owned the field, they would manage it to maximize profit, thereby maintaining the resource for continued use.

Graphically, this scenario can be represented by analyzing the supply and demand for sheep. The private cost of raising sheep is reflected in the supply curve, but the true societal cost, which includes the negative externality of overgrazing, shifts the marginal social cost curve to the left. This misalignment leads to an equilibrium quantity of sheep that exceeds the efficient level, resulting in resource depletion.

Ultimately, the tragedy of the commons serves as a cautionary tale about the importance of managing common resources responsibly. By recognizing the external costs and implementing property rights or regulatory measures, we can mitigate the risk of overuse and ensure the sustainability of shared resources for future generations.